With the cancellation of this past Thursday’s Alive on 25 event, the festival’s “Cruise Night” car show will be rescheduled to July 15.

“Cruise Night” allows local classic car owners to showcase their vehicles during the festival along the north part of Peconic Avenue. Cars must be able to drive under their own will and can enter the show on a first come, first serve basis starting at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.. The event begins at 4:00 p.m and participating cars must be moved off of Peconic Avenue by 8 p.m..

Fireworks will light up the sky beginning at 9:15 that evening, also rescheduled from July 1. The pyrotechnics will be shot off in Grangebel Park. Kids enjoyed a bubble machine at an Alive on 25 event 2018. File photo: Denise Civiletti

But classic cars are not the only thing planned to be featured on Peconic Avenue, as the street will be designated a “Kids Zone” during the subsequent dates of the festival on July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19. The kids zone will feature vendors offering face painting, balloons, games, and arts and crafts. The Business Improvement District’s Executive Director Kristy Verity said the event is also looking to bring animals, bubbles, kid-friendly performances and outdoor movies to the zone.

“We are partnering with local organizations such as the Riverhead Library, Long Island Science Center, Relic Sustainability and the Riverhead Anti-Litter Committee to bring free activities to children and to increase exposure of the great family-friendly programs offered right here in Riverhead,” Verity said. “The community has really come together to pull through Covid this past year and a half; it’s a wonderful thing to bring familiar faces back to Main Street and encourage new people to engage with our cultural groups.”

Youth and civic groups can earn community service hours by volunteering at the kids zone. Interested groups and vendors can contact [email protected] for more information.

Alive on 25 will be held in downtown Riverhead from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature local craft beverages and wine, live music, artists and street vendors. .