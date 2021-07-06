The driver of a vehicle that crashed through a storefront at Tanger Outlets was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center this afternoon.

The driver, an elderly woman, was not seriously injured, police said. There were no other injuries reported.

The store, located in Tanger 2, is vacant and was unoccupied at the time of the crash, which occurred at about noon. The Nissan Rogue crashed through the glass plate window and came to a rest completely inside the store.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the woman to the hospital. Riverhead Fire Department also responded to the scene. The crash occurred in Tanger 2 at the Riverhead outlet mall. Photo: Peter Blasl