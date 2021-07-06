The driver of a vehicle that crashed through a storefront at Tanger Outlets was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center this afternoon.
The driver, an elderly woman, was not seriously injured, police said. There were no other injuries reported.
The store, located in Tanger 2, is vacant and was unoccupied at the time of the crash, which occurred at about noon. The Nissan Rogue crashed through the glass plate window and came to a rest completely inside the store.
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the woman to the hospital. Riverhead Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.