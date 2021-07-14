A 16-year Flanders boy was arrested Monday afternoon on approximately 20 counts of criminal mischief and making graffiti in around the local area, Southampton Town Police said.

The youth has been “tagging” guardrails, bus shelters, buildings, electronic panels, and light poles in both jurisdictions, police said.

The suspect is also being charged in Riverhead Town with more than 15 additional counts, Southampton Police said.

A community response police officer witnessed the youth defacing an electric pane and light pole near Oak Avenue in Flanders. The officer followed him and when he approached the youth, he attempted to flee. When the officer stopped him, the youth resisted arrest and inflicted a minor injury on the officer. The officer was treated at the scene by Flanders Volunteer Ambulance and released.

The boy was taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters, where police contacted his parents.

He was released to his parents on an appearance ticket to respond to Family Court at a later date.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect due to his age.