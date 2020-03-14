Peconic Bay Medical Center is building a supplemental 16-bed emergency room in an unfinished ground-floor space adjacent to the existing ER, hospital president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said this afternoon.

The space is within the medical center’s new Corey Critical Care Pavilion, which houses two cardiac catheterization labs, eight intensive care unit rooms and eight progressive care unit rooms on the upper floor. It was left unfinished for future ER expansion.

Mitchell said PBMC is preparing the additional ER capacity in anticipation of increasing demand due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the area. It will be completed by Monday, he said.

The supplemental beds will increase the existing ER capacity at the Riverhead hospital by two-thirds.

PBMC has made other preparations and revised its visitor policy in anticipation of an influx of patients with COVID-19. See: Bracing for coronavirus influx, PBMC prepares ‘surge capacity’ and strictly limits hospital visits

