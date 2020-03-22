Peconic Landing, the Greenport life care and retirement community that has been coping with a coronavirus outbreak on its campus, reported this afternoon it has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in a previously unaffected portion of the community.

A resident in the Harbor North for Assisted Living facility who was transferred to Stony Brook/Eastern Long Island Hospital last night has tested positive for the disease, Peconic Landing said in a statement this afternoon. The facility said it was notified of the diagnosis this afternoon by the hospital.

Four Peconic Landing residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died over the past five days. Three were residents of The Shores for Skilled Nursing and one was a resident of Harbor South for Memory Support.

All members in Harbor North have been isolated to their individual apartment residences since March 12, with all non-medical visitation suspended for the past 10 days, Peconic Landing said.

“We are closely monitoring all members throughout the health center and continue our employee screenings at the beginning of each and every shift,” the facility said in the statement. “We also continue to strongly urge our independent members to remain in their homes to prevent exposure from the virus in the greater community.”

Peconic Landing’s health center is home to 86 individuals residing in four care “neighborhoods”: 37 in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, 13 in Harbor South for Memory Support, 24 in Harbor North for Assisted Living, and 12 in The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation.

There are currently 14 members who reside in the health center “neighborhoods” that have tested positive for the virus, Peconic Landing said. Eleven are in stable condition and three are in the hospital, the facility said. Of the three in the hospital, two are receiving treatment specifically for symptoms related to COVID-19; the other is being treated for a separate medical condition in addition to symptoms of COVID-19. The facility continues to monitor their condition through communication with the hospital’s care team.

To date, positive diagnoses have been reported in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, Harbor South for Memory Support, and Harbor North for Assisted Living. The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation currently remains unaffected. Independent living, which is home to 301 members, also remains unaffected at this time, Peconic Landing said.

The New York State Department of Health continues to manage oversight and testing of all individuals on the Peconic Landing campus, determining who meets the criteria for testing, according to the statement. The Suffolk County Health Department has assisted with quarantine best practices to help manage the containment of the illness on the campus.

“Last night we received a generous donation of N95 masks, necessary PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) from the East End Group of Yaphank. We want to express our gratitude for the support of our community partners and are working closely with Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive, to secure the additional supplies needed to best care for our members,” Peconic Landing said.

Peconic Landing said it has arranged for grief and wellness counseling for both residents and staff at the facility. Employees are also being provided with contact information through the organization’s employee assistance program.

Visitation to the campus remains suspended until further notice. All non-medical visitation continues to be suspended for the health center.