Hundreds of people turned out for the Island Harvest food distribution hosted by the Town of Riverhead at Stotzky Park this afternoon. Supplies of food ran out in just over an hour, forcing police to turn back vehicles still lined up on Pulaski Street, waiting to get into the park.

At the start of the distribution at 1 p.m., vehicles stretched along Columbus Avenue and east on Pulaski Street to North Griffing Avenue — a distance of about a mile.

In addition to people who drove up for the distribution, people on foot lined up in the parking lot off Columbus Avenue, where several distribution stations were set up. A little boy on a bicycle was among the people in line to receive food from Island Harvest today in Riverhead. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Community volunteers, town employees and elected officials joined representatives of Suffolk County SPCA and Island Harvest to distribute the food — a variety of grocery staples, including vegetables, bread, eggs, butter, canned goods and other items.

The supplies ran out at about 2:20 p.m.

“It shows you just how great the need is,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin, who was helping to distribute food.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Council Members Catherine Kent and Frank Beyrodt were also on hand to help.

Riverhead Police Lt. David Lessard said an estimated 250 people were served in today’s distribution — and an equal number were turned away.

Island Harvest is raising money for a COVID-19 emergency response fund. For more information and to donate, click here.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti