A reported shooting on Manor Lane in Jamesport last night sent at least one person to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Police responded to a call about gunshots in the area on Manor Lane just before 8 p.m. At 8:17 p.m. Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services dispatched Jamesport Fire Department rescue to the scene for a gunshot wound.

The Suffolk County Police Department mobile command post unit was placed at the intersection of Manor Lane and Main Road last night.

Manor Lane was closed to all traffic until at least midnight. A long stretch of the road was still closed to traffic this morning at 6 a.m. The Suffolk command post vehicle had been relocated to a site just north of the Jamesport Fire Department headquarters. A N.Y. State Police car was blocking the road about a mile south of Sound Avenue. Photo: Peter Blasl

No further information about the incident has been provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available. Photo: Peter Blasl

