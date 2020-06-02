For the first time since the coronavirus closed Riverhead Town Hall to the public and discontinued in-person public attendance at town meetings, the Riverhead Town Board will take live public comments via the Zoom conferencing platform during its meeting this afternoon at 2 o’clock.

The town posted a notice of the change in the conduct of today’s meeting to the town website yesterday, according to the date on the posting.

To attend the meeting by Zoom , log in here. Meeting ID: 819 9960 0401 Password: 012424

To join by telephone, call 1-929-205-6099

Upon entering the Zoom meeting, participants will be placed in a virtual waiting room where the host will admit one person at a time to ask questions or give comments beginning at 2 p.m.

All comments/questions will be limited to five minutes.

Any problems or issues getting to the Town Board meeting via telephone or computer should be directed to (631) 727-3200 x655, according to the notice.