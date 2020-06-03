Outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in Phase Two of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Long Island is on track to enter Phase Two next Wednesday.

Riverhead Town has developed a plan to allow restaurants to have outdoor dining, including in public spaces such as sidewalks and parking lots. The town has a permit application for restaurants available for download on the town website.

The Suffolk County health department will automatically approve outdoor dining for establishments that have local permits, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated, the governor said.

“We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to Phase Two,” Cuomo said.