To the Editor:

Another unarmed black man has died at the hands of police, and once again, the nation is in turmoil, pain and conflict. We are members of the Riverhead Clergy Council, and we feel the frustration, the despair, the need to speak out, to stand up, to make changes in this nation so that this never happens again.

On Wednesday of this week, former President Jimmy Carter reminded us that silence can be as deadly as violence. He said “we must all shine a spotlight on the immorality of racial discrimination.”

And so, we will not remain silent. We will stand in unity with all our oppressed brothers and sisters. To affirm that all people are created equal, each one a child of God. To condemn those who corrupt the message of equality and social justice by their acts of violence, looting and theft. To support law enforcement officers who faithfully serve and protect the people (and the U.S. Constitution) amid the present turmoil.

To affirm the challenge of believing in the ultimate power of justice in a world that appears to be overwhelmingly unjust. To promise to do all we can, individually and as a community, to work for an end to the injustice which fosters the racism from which this nation so badly needs to free itself. To serve as witnesses to injustice, and to listen to the voices of the unheard. To face with courage and resolve racism and economic injustice with our congregations and community.

Riverhead Clergy Council

Rev. Lorraine De Armitt

Rev. Anton DeWet

Fr. Larry Duncklee

Rev. Bohdan Hedz

Rev. Dr. Sean Murray

Rabbi Michael Rascoe

Rev. Janet Wright

Rev. HyoungDock Yoo