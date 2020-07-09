Residents 60 and over who meet certain income limits are invited to a free drive-up food distribution by Island Harvest Food Bank on Monday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Riverhead Free Library.
Any resident of New York State age 60 and over who meets income guidelines is eligible. Citizenship is not a criteria. Bring your ID.
Maximum income guidelines are based on household size. For one person, the maximum monthly income is $1,383; two people, $1868; three people, 2,353; four people, 4,839.
Riverhead Free Library is located at 330 Court Street. The entrance to the library parking lot, where the drive-up food distribution will take place, is off Osborn Avenue, between Court Street and Railroad Avenue.
To find out about other Island Harvest food distributions, call 631-873-4775.
