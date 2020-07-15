Five Riverhead High School Class of 2020 graduates were awarded Heidi Behr Memorial scholarships yesterday by Heidi’s Helping Angels, the organization formed in memory of the 23-year-old Riverhead EMT who lost her life in the line of duty 15 years ago.

Elizabeth Buckley, Caleigh Cantalupo, Kate Chapman, Megan McIntosh and Jessica Murgolo were presented with $2,000 checks by members of the Heidi’s Helping Angels board of directors yesterday on the Peconic Riverfront drive named in Behr’s memory.

The scholarships are given each year to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service.

Elizabeth was active in Key Club, working on a “Safe Halloween” event for youngsters at the high school and a senior prom for Riverhead senior citizens. She also participated in a mission trip to Haiti. Elizabeth will attend the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan to study film.

Caleigh, a member of the Interact Club, raised money for Suffolk County Habitat for Humanity and worked on a Habitat for Humanity home in Bayport. She also helped raise money for a school in India. As vice president of the Class of 2020, Caleigh worked to help organize events such as “Safe Halloween” and “Angel Tree,” an effort to provide Christmas gifts for families in need. Caleigh will attend Lehigh University, where she plans to study mechanical engineering.

Kate participated in community theater and the “Best Buddies” program for special education students. She will attend the University of Rhode Island where she plans to study biology.

Megan worked to assist a veterans organization in Carle Place. She will attend Molloy College, where she plans to study adolescent education.

Jessica, president of the Class of 2020, participated in 10-15 clubs at the high school, in addition to student government. She will attend Quinnipiac University, where she plans to study elementary education.

“Our goal is to have Heidi’s memory live on,” Heidi’s Helping Angels board president Chuck Thomas told the girls, who assembled with family members yesterday evening on the riverfront. June and John Behr at the scholarship presentation yesterday. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Behr’s parents, June and John, were on hand for the presentation. John Behr thanked the organization for its work. June Behr thanked the students for their efforts in the community and for applying for the scholarship.

“We hope you have a bright and happy future,” she said.

Their daughter Heidi was one of two Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps first responders killed on May 3, 2005 when an ambulance transporting a cardiac patient to the hospital crashed on Main Road in Aquebogue, after it swerved to avoid a truck turning in front of it. Medic Bill Stone, 30, of Ridge also perished in the accident.

Heidi’s Helping Angels was established in 2009 for the purpose of funding two annual scholarships to community-minded students in Heidi’s memory. Over time, the number of scholarships has expanded to five, Thomas said last night.

In addition to Thomas, Heidi’s Helping Angels members Barbara Blass, Cori Fife, Mason Haas, Alyssa Manzella and Joann Waski, were in attendance for the scholarship presentation.