Services for Riverhead Town Justice Allen M. Smith will be held at Riverhead Fire Department headquarters this week.

Smith died Saturday, July 25 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

There will be drive-by viewing due to COVID-19 restrictions. The viewing will take place from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cars should line up on Northville Turnpike to enter the fire department parking lot and, after paying respects, should exit long the north side of the building to Roanoke Avenue.

Smith was a 48-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department, where he was a member of the Red Bird Hook and Ladder Company. A firematic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. A P.A. system and radio transmission will ensure that all in the parking lot and surrounding areas will be able to hear the service.

Predeceased by his wife Janice in 2011, he is survived by his partner Charlene, his sons, Dakota, Jacob (Jeanne), David (Shelly), step-son Christopher (Jamee), grandchildren Liam, Emma, Jackson, and Maxwell , and step-grandchildren Lucas and Colin.

The family will conduct a private funeral and burial service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering, Old Steeple Church or the Riverhead Fire Department.