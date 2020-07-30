Firefighters from three area fire departments helped Flanders Fire Department extinguish a smoky blaze in a long-vacant commercial building on Flanders Road and Long Neck Boulevard shortly after 3 this afternoon.

“It burned extremely hot,” said Flanders Fire Department Chief Todd Ryan said, adding that the fire seemed to start in the rear of the one-story building.

The former Bayview Market has been vacant for over 20 years, Ryan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Southampton Town fire marshal’s office.

Riverhead, Hampton Bays and East Quogue fire departments responded to the scene. Quogue Fire Department stood by at Flanders’ headquarters.

Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance stood by at the scene.

