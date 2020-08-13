“Dine on 25” returns to downtown Riverhead this evening with outdoor dining and live music along Main Street from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested.

Diners can spread out safely and enjoy live music, food and drinks from participating restaurants, breweries, and the distillery, said event sponsor Riverhead BID Management Association.

Seating is available al fresco on sidewalks and in the street, as well as at establishments already offering indoor and outdoor dining at their locations.

Many restaurants also offer takeout. Picnic tables are available along the riverfront and on the grounds of East End Arts. ‘Dine on 25’ on West Main Street in Riverhead, July 16. Photo: Peter Blasl

“Dine on 25,” launched last month, is a series of Thursday evening events, a re-imagining of the “Alive on 25” street fair in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which continues tonight and on Aug. 27, aims to help local eateries and downtown businesses recover losses after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’ve seen how quickly these businesses have had to change their operations to adapt throughout the pandemic,” Riverhead BID president Steven Shauger said. “We’re now adapting too, to keep Riverhead alive and vibrant throughout the season.”

Riverhead BID executive director Kristy Verity said the first two “Dine on 25” events were a success for both downtown businesses and the community.

“Our hope was to lift the spirits of people and offer a way to enjoy being away from home, yet feel safe going out,” Verity said. “We wait all year for these warm summer nights. It’s refreshing to see people smiling and reconnecting, even while adhering to the safety precautions in place.”

Main Street will be closed to traffic for this event from 4 to 10 p.m.

Face masks covering the mouth and nose are required any time a patron is not seated at their reserved table.

Visitors are asked to call ahead to reserve a table.

Street dining

Che Argentinian Steakhouse – 33 East Main Street | 631-591-0800

Cliff’s Rendezvous – 313 East Main Street | 631-727-6880

Craft’D – 127 East Main Street | 631-591-2564

Cucina 25 – 12 West Main Street | 631-381-0388

Digger’s Ale’s ‘N Eats – 58 West Main Street | 631-369-3200

Long Ireland Brewing Company – 817 Pulaski Street | 631-403-4303

Michelangelo – 300 East Main Street | 631-250-6145

Montauk Distilling Company – 24 East 2nd Street | 631-727-6326

Taqueria Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant – 29 East Main Street | 631-591-0732

Tradewinds Brewing – 70 West Main Street | 631-591-3466

Tweed’s Restaurant – 17 East Main Street | 631-208-3151

Indoor & on-premises outdoor dining

Che Argentinian Steakhouse 33 East Main Street | 631-591-0800

Dark Horse Restaurant 1 East Main Street | 631-727-7606

Jerry & The Mermaid 469 East Main Street | 631-727-8489

Michelangelo 300 East Main Street | 631-250-6145

North Fork Brewing Company & North Fork Chewing Company 24 East 2nd Street | 631-591-1191

PeraBell Food Bar 65 East Main Street | 631-740-9494

Preston House and Hotel 428 East Main Street | 631.775.1550

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices and Ice Cream 309 East Main Street | 631-872-1579

River Walk Bar & Grille 40 Peconic Avenue | 631-591-2215

Seaside Grill 451 East Main Street | 631-574-8103

Shadees Jamaican Take Out 307 East Main Street | 631-830-3400

Taco Bout It 40B East Main Street | 631-574-8787

Turkuaz Grill 40 McDermott Avenue | 631-745-1164

Tweed’s Restaurant 17 East Main Street | 631-208-3151

More information is available on the BID website.

