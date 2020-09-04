Out of an abundance of caution, The Railroad Museum of Long Island has canceled the seventh annual Wooden Toy Train Play Days, originally planned for Oct. 10 and 11.
Despite the cancellation, the Riverhead and Greenport train museums will stay open every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 11.
They will also hold three club events:
- Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 — Long Island HOTracks (HO train club)
- Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 — Sunrise Hi-railers (O Gauge train club)
- Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 — L.I. Garden Railway Society (G scale train club)
For more information about the museums and its events, contact President Donald Fisher at (631)804-2430.
