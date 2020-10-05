Joseph H. Sieminski of East Moriches, formerly of Greenport, died on Sept. 25, 2020 in East Northport. He was 81 years old.

He was born on July 9, 1939 in Greenport to Joseph and Stephanie (Simchick) Sieminski.

He worked on the family farm in Jamesport.

He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Hayes of Ohio and Theresa Shaffrey of Kings Park.

The family held visitation on Sept. 28 at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at St. Isidore Church and interment was at St. Isidore Cemetery.