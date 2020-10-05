The plan to relocate the 19th Century structure known as the Norton House that was once a blacksmith shop serving area shipyards has been abandoned and the building is now slated to be demolished.

A resolution on the town board’s agenda tomorrow states that the relocation plan announced at the Oct. 1 work session by Councilwoman Jodi Giglio will not be pursued.

The resolution, which grants final site plan approval for the construction of a four-story 36-unit apartment building, states that “after further analysis and review of the proposed site of relocation” the town board has decided against a move.

At the Sept. 24 work session, Giglio announced an agreement with Bob Castaldi, the owner of the old Second Street firehouse to relocate the Norton House to the north side of that site, fronting Third Street.

The resolution on tomorrow’s town board agenda states that the town board “discussed the proposal at its work session on October 1, 2020 and has made the determination that a definitive determination regarding preservation and relocation of the existing Norton House is not feasible at this time.”

But the town board at its Oct. 1 work session did not discuss the feasibility of relocating Norton House. The relocation was not on the agenda as a discussion item. The resolution approving the site plan was in the resolution packet reviewed by the town board and members did briefly discuss an excavation permit. But no mention was made of the Norton House relocation or the change in the plans discussed the week before.

Neither Giglio nor Castaldi could be reached for comment.

The Riverhead Landmarks Preservation Commission had asked for the Norton House to be relocated and preserved, citing its historic significance. The commission suggested relocating the house to town-owned property across the street, to town-owned property, currently a portion of a municipal parking lot, between two other historic homes on East Main Street, the recently restored Howell House and the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. The apartment building developer committed to pay $70,000 to relocate the structure.

At the Sept. 24 work session, Giglio announced the alternative site on Third Street.

Riverhead Industrial Development Agency executive director Tracy Stark-James told the IDA board of directors at its meeting tonight that the Norton House would be demolished rather than relocated as originally thought.

The IDA board tonight approved financial benefits for the development project planned for 331 East Main Street. The term of the benefits agreement was reduced from 20 years to 10 years.