Candidates for the First Congressional District and the First Senate District will face off in virtual debates next week.

Incumbent Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will debate challenger Nancy Goroff (D-Stony Brook) on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

The candidates for the open First Senate District seat, Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) and Laura Ahearn (D-Port Jefferson) will face each other on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Both debates, moderated by the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island & North Fork, can be viewed live online on SEA-TV via the Southampton Town website. (Click on SEA-TV at the top of the home page or follow this link.)

The debates, held via Zoom, allow voters to hear the

candidates speak on the issues before early voting begins on Oct. 24.

The candidates will make timed opening and closing statements and answer questions submitted in advance by the public, League of Women Voters and press, and posed by the LWV debate moderator.

Video recordings of both debates will be available on the SEA-TV YouTube channel, beginning the day after the debate.

The debate video recordings will also be available for viewing at a later date on the Channel 22 government access channel in the towns of Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island. In the towns of Brookhaven and Smithtown the recordings will be aired on the Five Towns College channel.

Questions for the candidates must be submitted by Saturday, Oct. 17, to LWV Voter Services Committee chairperson Barbara McClancy at [email protected].