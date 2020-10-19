Jennifer Maxson will perform her new one-woman show “Skin in the Game” at Jamesport Meeting House on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Maxson has written five original one-woman shows and performed them across Long Island. She is a former English/Language Arts instructor and drama director at Shelter Island School. She appeared and directed in several community theatre productions throughout Long Island. She previously performed at Jamesport Meeting House reading Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol.”

“The piece itself is irreverent but respectful–relevant, real and at least 51% funny,” according to Masxon. “It tracks the beginning of my ‘rude awakening,’ some fifteen years ago, to my own accidental racism–my unconscious embrace of the invisible doctrine of “white privilege” that, one way or another, continues to enslave us all, and includes my dawning recognition that I probably had to do something about it. ‘Skin in the Game’ is what I’ve done.”

The performance is free but space is limited due to social distancing. To make reservations email [email protected]