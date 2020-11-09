The North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue has had its liquor license summarily suspended after hosting a “super-spreader” event last month that led to at least 34 COVID-19 infections, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

The Oct. 17 wedding was attended by 113 guests, more than double the number allowed under the governor’s executive orders, the governor said in a press release. Thirty guests, three staff members and one vendor were infected as a result of the event. In addition, 159 individuals were quarantined and several schools were temporarily closed to in-person learning, the press release said.

“As we have seen in weddings and similar events across the country during this pandemic, large gatherings can easily be super-spreader events, too often with dire consequences,” Cuomo said.

“Hosting one of these events after all New York has been through is obnoxious and irresponsible — not to mention illegal,” he said.

“We are eight months into this pandemic and simply will not tolerate businesses that put New Yorkers at risk. Those who continue to ignore the rules will lose their ability to serve alcohol, and I thank Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his team for their cooperation in holding these bad actors accountable,” he said.

“Suffolk County took swift action to contain the community spread this wedding could have caused,” County Executive Steve Bellone said. “If you violate the rules, you will be caught and you will be held responsible.”

The North Fork Country Club could not be reached for comment.

The Suffolk County Department of Health made a referral to the New York State Liquor Authority, which on Nov. 6 charged the North Fork Country Club with multiple counts of failure to comply with the governor’s executive orders imposing COVID-19 restrictions and failure to exercise adequate supervision of their premises. The SLA issued a summary suspension of the venue’s liquor license, preventing it from serving alcohol while the disciplinary violations are dealt with, according to the governor’s press release. The SLA board found emergency action was required to protect public health, safety, or welfare.

“By now, every licensee should be well aware of the protocols in place to stop the spread and should know that an event like this is unacceptable,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said. “We are still in the midst of a public health crisis, and the SLA will continue to hold those who ignore these lifesaving rules accountable.”

The summary suspension is not a final determination on the merits of the case and the licensee is entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing before an independent administrative law judge. An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court, the governor’s press release said.