Riverhead has been identified as an area approaching COVID-19 “micro-cluster status”, which would impose tighter restrictions on Riverhead businesses, schools and residents, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar warned in a press release this afternoon.

Confirmed cases have risen 17% in Riverhead Town since Oct. 31, rising from 888 confirmed cases to 1,034 cases yesterday. Infections in local schools have led to several building closures and prompted officials this week to delay a planned return of full-time in-person instruction for K-6 students until January.

“Suffolk County officials are working with us to identify and monitor clusters, and will be providing rapid-testing in an effort to slow the uptick of positive cases in our area,” Aguiar said. She said the town expects a local outdoor testing site to be operation “in the immediate future.”

A Suffolk County spokesperson confirmed the county is working with Riverhead Town “to increase public awareness about the need to remain vigilant to avoid designation as a cluster zone.”

Aguiar said “the key to preventing the spread of the disease is testing.”

“I encourage every resident of Riverhead to be tested at one of the COVID-19 testing sites within our area,” the supervisor said.

Aguiar is also urging all Riverhead residents to remain vigilant about following the COVID-19 protocols.

“It is crucial not to become complacent, as COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing dramatically across the United States,” she said.

Statewide, the positivity rate rose to 3.4%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this afternoon.

