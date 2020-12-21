The Wading River Fire Department needs the community’s help this year more than ever for its annual “Stuff-A-Bus” food drive.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fire department is unable to stand outside the Wading River King Kullen supermarket, where for more than 20 years volunteers have set up on weekends in December to collect nonperishable food for local food pantries.

The fire department is asking people who donated in the past to drop off nonperishable food to the bus, which is parked outside Wading River Fire Department headquarters, 1503 North Country Road in Wading River (east of the Duck Ponds).

Anyone unable to deliver food donations to the bus can have volunteers pick up donations. Call (631) 886-0122 and leave a message requesting pick-up.