The Island Harvest food distribution scheduled for tomorrow at Stotzky Park has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather, Councilman Frank Beyrodt announced at the start of today’s town board meeting.

“Unfortunately, the distribution has not yet been rescheduled,” Beyrodt said. “As soon as it is rescheduled, we’ll announce the new date,” he said.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. tomorrow until 4 p.m. Friday.