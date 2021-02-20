The Island harvest food distribution hosted by the Town of Riverhead has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Stotzky Park.

Approximately 600 boxes containing 35 pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, the councilman said.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 18 but was postponed due to the winter storm that hit our area this week. In case of inclement weather again, it will again be rescheduled to a later date.

Stotzky Park is located at 55 Columbus Avenue, off Pulaski Street, in Riverhead.