The Island harvest food distribution hosted by the Town of Riverhead has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Stotzky Park.
Approximately 600 boxes containing 35 pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, the councilman said.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 18 but was postponed due to the winter storm that hit our area this week. In case of inclement weather again, it will again be rescheduled to a later date.
Stotzky Park is located at 55 Columbus Avenue, off Pulaski Street, in Riverhead.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.