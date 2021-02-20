Smoke detectors in a Jamesport home averted disaster when fire broke out in a sunroom early this morning, Jamesport Fire Chief Scott McKillop said.

The smoke detectors woke the sleeping residents, who were able to safely evacuate and call the 911, the chief said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on Timothy Lane at 4:46 a.m.

Firefighters found an active fire in a rear sunroom, McKillop said.

“The guys went in and did a great stop,” McKillop said of JFD volunteers. Eighteen firefighters responded with two engines, he said, and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

“It was in a rear wall, it extended a little into a bathroom, but there was minimal damage to the house,” McKillop said.

“Thank God they had smoke detectors,” the chief said.

“People should make sure they have working smoke detectors. Check them to make sure they are up to date and active,” McKillop said. “I can’t stress that enough.”

The Riverhead Town fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, the chief said.

Riverhead Fire Department responded to stand by at Jamesport’s headquarters. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Riverhead Police responded to the scene.