Riverhead firefighters knocked down a car fire on Northville Turnpike this morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters responding to the 9:50 a.m. call found a four-door sedan in the southbound lane of Northville Turnpike, south of Cross River Drive, fully involved in flames.

The driver and one passenger had safely exited the vehicle and were not injured in the incident.

Northville Turnpike between Doctors Path and Cross River Drive was closed for about 40 minutes while firefighters fought the blaze.