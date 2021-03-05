A Fine Fare supermarket will be opening in the store recently vacated by Best Market in the TJ Maxx shopping center on Route 58.

The new grocer has hung a vinyl sign on the facade of the former Best Market location, but there was no sign of activity inside today. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fine Fare Supermarkets is a chain of independently owned and operated supermarkets in the New York metro area. There are several locations in Suffolk, including Middle Island, Brentwood, Farmingville and Copiague.

All 24 Best Market stores on Long Island were acquired by the German discount grocer Lidl in November 2018. Lidl is opening a store in Riverhead in the former Toys ‘R’ Us building on Route 58, where renovations are currently underway. Lidl plans to open this summer.

The Riverhead Best Market location closed its doors late last month.