A Fine Fare supermarket will be opening in the store recently vacated by Best Market in the TJ Maxx shopping center on Route 58.
The new grocer has hung a vinyl sign on the facade of the former Best Market location, but there was no sign of activity inside today. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Fine Fare Supermarkets is a chain of independently owned and operated supermarkets in the New York metro area. There are several locations in Suffolk, including Middle Island, Brentwood, Farmingville and Copiague.
All 24 Best Market stores on Long Island were acquired by the German discount grocer Lidl in November 2018. Lidl is opening a store in Riverhead in the former Toys ‘R’ Us building on Route 58, where renovations are currently underway. Lidl plans to open this summer.
The Riverhead Best Market location closed its doors late last month.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.