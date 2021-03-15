Over the last few months, the truth has come to light regarding the failed leadership and dangerous flaws of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Whether it’s his fatal nursing home directive, his cover-up of the resulting deaths, or the bullying, abuse, harassment and intimidation of those around him, Andrew Cuomo the attorney general would use the full power of his voice and office to end Andrew Cuomo the governor. No one would be louder in New York calling for a resignation and prosecution.

Despite the Cuomo administration’s attempts to hide the truth, we now know that over 9,000 infected coronavirus patients were required to be placed in nursing homes with healthy seniors. The consequences were deadly. The Cuomo administration then underreported nursing home deaths by 50% as recently reported by New York’s attorney general. The true number of deaths in nursing homes was approximately 15,000. One of Cuomo’s top advisers even admitted to fellow Democrats that nursing home data was withheld to thwart a Department of Justice investigation.

As the walls began to close in on the governor, he resorted to threatening, bullying and intimidation, which have become the hallmarks of his administration, but this time people had enough. Members of his own party, including Assemblyman Ron Kim, members of the media and others began to come forward with their experiences of being harassed by the governor and others on Cuomo’s behalf.

Their bravery in speaking out inspired others to do the same, including multiple female staffers who have expressed detailed allegations of sexual harassment. It’s clear that Cuomo institutionalized widespread abuse, which silenced his many victims and allowed him to continue preying on those around him.

Based on Cuomo’s prior statements regarding other elected officials, Cuomo should’ve been gone a long time ago. Instead, he has been attacking his accusers and trying to dodge a truly independent investigation. His continued attempts to discredit the individuals who have come forward, question their “motives” and more underscore just how far he’ll go to avoid any and all responsibility.

Cuomo’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. Everyone vividly remembers his calls for the resignation of former New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman after a New Yorker article detailed allegations of sexual harassment, highlighting a “damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article.” Just a few years ago, he went after a United States Supreme Court nominee, even demanding the judge take a lie detector test when a decades-old sexual assault allegation surfaced.

It’s clear Andrew Cuomo is unwilling to accept responsibility for just about anything, and he’s not going to change now. Instead, it’s up to all of us to do what Attorney General Andrew Cuomo would surely do in this situation and end Gov. Cuomo’s reign of power, abuse, and criminality.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) represents New York’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has announced that he is exploring a possible run for governor in 2022.

