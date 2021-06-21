Riverhead Town has put out a second online survey looking for community input for the design of the new town square on East Main Street. The survey is available until July 2.

The town began development of the new town square after they received three grants totaling over $1.8 million from various county and state funds, and bonded $5.5 million to cover the cost of purchasing three buildings on the south side of East Main Street across from the Suffolk Theatre. Two of the tree buildings are to be demolished and made for the town square, while the other is to be renovated and expanded.

“I am confident that the Town Square will transform the downtown business district into a thriving regional hub that offers an attractive venue for people to live, work and play here in Riverhead.” Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in a statement. “However we need the public’s continued input to ensure that the town square fulfills the needs and desires of the community.”

The survey asks participants for the opinion of a design produced by the towson and it’s consultancy, Urban Design Associates, and its effectiveness at accommodating the town’s goals. The current design shows a new playground, a bandshell stage, a farmers market, and a “dock & dine” area on the waterfront.

The survey also asks what special events, activities and amenities residents would like to see which were accommodated in the design. Options include various festivals, outdoor entertainment like movies and concerts, outdoor restaurant setting, and even a ferris wheel and a carousel.

The survey also asks what residents would like to see housed in the storefronts around the square.

The town is currently overdue on the project timeline outlined on their website, which says that the town should have already approved the final design.