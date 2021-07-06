Riverhead Police are investigating a vehicle fire at the town park and playground on Lewis Street early this morning.

Responding patrol units found a vehicle there fully engulfed in flames at about 4:20 a.m., police said in a press release this afternoon.

The Riverhead Fire Department was notified and responded to extinguish the fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

Due to the suspicious nature of the vehicle fire the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division responded to the scene along with the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the detective division at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.