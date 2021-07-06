Riverhead Police are investigating a vehicle fire at the town park and playground on Lewis Street early this morning.
Responding patrol units found a vehicle there fully engulfed in flames at about 4:20 a.m., police said in a press release this afternoon.
The Riverhead Fire Department was notified and responded to extinguish the fire, police said. No injuries were reported.
Due to the suspicious nature of the vehicle fire the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division responded to the scene along with the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the detective division at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.