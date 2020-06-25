I want to echo the sentiments of Virginia Campbell with regard to phasing out Riverhead High School’s Latin language program.
The study of Latin gives so much to students. It improves spelling and vocabulary and gives a running start to the study of Italian, Spanish and French. In the decades since I studied Latin for four years in high school, there are countless times I found reason see the value in it. Whether taking academic tests, filling out job applications or simply writing commentary without hesitation, the foundation that a knowledge of Latin provides endures through a lifetime.
I don’t know for a fact if taking Latin gives a student an advantage when applying for college, but I’m inclined to think it would make an application stand out with an invisible stamp of “scholar.”
Sylvia B. Vogel
Ridge
