Riverhead Town will conduct a one-time emergency removal of bulk vegetative storm debris next week, beginning on Monday.

All debris must be curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

The Riverhead Highway Department will utilize heavy equipment for a one-time pick up commencing Monday and continuing through Friday, Aug. 15.

The town asks residents to make sure fire hydrants and mailboxes remain accessible and are not blocked by debris.

Household garbage or construction materials mixed with storm vegetation will not be collected. Once debris has been picked up, there will be no further collection. Residents must thereafter follow the regular town pickup schedule for yard waste collection.

The Riverhead Yard Waste Facility will remain open seven days a week through Monday, Aug. 17 for residents wishing to dispose of storm vegetation debris on their own. All fees will be waived and a yard waste permit will not be required through Aug. 17, the town said in a press release. However, a photo ID and additional proof of residency (registration, tax bill, utility bill, etc.) will be required, no exceptions.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said she signed an emergency order this morning authorizing the highway department to conduct the one-time emergency collection of bulk vegetative storm debris, produced by Tropical Storm Isaias.