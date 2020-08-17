PSEG will reimburse customers who experienced a power outage for at least 72 hours for spoiled food and medicine, the utility announced today.

Customers whose service was interrupted for at least 72 hours during Tropical Storm Isaias may be eligible for the reimbursement.

“We recognize that losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hardship for many of our customers,” said Daniel Eichhorn, president and COO of PSEG Long Island. “Given the unique combination of circumstances, we believe the right thing to do is to expand our claims process to ease the burden on the customers most impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias.”

Residential customers are eligible for reimbursement of up to $250 for spoiled food or medicine. Residential applications for reimbursement must include an itemized list of spoiled products. If the claim is for reimbursement greater than $150, it must include proof of loss, such as receipts, photographs of spoiled items or cash register tapes.

Residential customers will also be eligible for up to $300 reimbursement for prescription medications that spoiled due to lack of refrigeration. Customers must provide an itemized list of the medications and proof of loss, such as a pharmacy prescription label or pharmacy receipt identifying the medicine.

Commercial customers are eligible for up to $5,000 imbursement for food spoilage. Reimbursement applications for commercial customers must include an itemized list of spoiled food and proof of loss, such as invoices, inventory lists or bank statements.

Customers can apply for reimbursement at PSEG’s website until Sept. 16. Reimbursement may take up to 60 days after the date of submission of the claim form.