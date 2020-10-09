Downtown Riverhead’s Halloween Fest events have been canceled due to the pandemic, the Riverhead Business Improvement District announced today.

“Unfortunately, it would be impossible to socially distance all participants and stay within outdoor event crowd limitations and COVID-19 regulations,” the BID said in a press release.

The cancellation affects the popular coffin races and Halloween parade, as well as downtown trick-or-treating, the BID said.

The BID will still host its annual Halloween lamp pole display and invites the community to sign up to decorate one or more of 49 lamp poles with Halloween and fall decorations. Register online at downtownriverhead.org

“While limited by current restrictions on events, this is an activity that can still occur. We are focused on ways to help our community enjoy special occasions and will continue as many traditions as we safely can,” said Riverhead Business Improvement executive director Kristy Verity. “Decorating Main Street’s lamp posts every year brings whimsy to our town and we aren’t letting that go.”

Downtown Riverhead restaurants, retail, hotel, marinas, and the aquarium are open for business and continue to offer outdoor and indoor services at reduced capacity and with safety measures in place, the BID said.

Businesses will be decorated and offering Halloween-themed specials, to be updated on the BID’s social media and website.

The Riverhead Recreation Department will host a ‘Trunk or Treat’ drive-thru on October 24, 2020, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Stotzky Park. Visit https://www.riverheadrecreation.net/ for more information on participating.