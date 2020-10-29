St. John Paul II Regional School on Marcy Avenue has been evacuated due to a bomb threat this morning.

The threat was made by a caller to the school, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said.

Police closed Marcy Avenue to traffic.

The school evacuated students and staff shortly before 10 a.m., according to neighbors. Children were seen being picked up by parents and guardians at St. Isidore’s Church, a short distance away from the former parish school.

“The scene is under control and the threat is being investigated,” Hegermiller said.

Riverhead Police have called the Suffolk County Police Department Emergency Services Bomb Squad unit, which handles the investigation of all incidents involving possible explosive devices.