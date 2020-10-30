Riverhead firefighters extinguished a structure fire on Trout Brook Lane in Aquebogue this afternoon.
An accessory building at 433 Trout Brook Lane was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived on the scene at about 4:30 p.m.
No one was in the building, which neighbors at the scene said was a detached garage.
There were no injuries reported.
Flanders Fire Department was called to the scene on mutual aid.
The Riverhead Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.