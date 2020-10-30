Riverhead firefighters extinguished a structure fire on Trout Brook Lane in Aquebogue this afternoon.

An accessory building at 433 Trout Brook Lane was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived on the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

No one was in the building, which neighbors at the scene said was a detached garage.

There were no injuries reported.

Flanders Fire Department was called to the scene on mutual aid.

The Riverhead Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire. Photo: Peter Blasl Photo: Peter Blasl