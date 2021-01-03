A woman was robbed and had her car stolen at gunpoint in a Route 58 parking lot early this morning.

Riverhead Police said a 22-year-old female employee at TJ Maxx was sitting inside her car in the parking lot outside the store when an unknown man approached her, displayed a silver-colored handgun and “demanded her wallet and everything she had.” The woman got out of her car and the man got in and drove away westbound on Route 58, police said in a press release this morning.

A TJ Maxx store manager called police to report the robbery at 4:08 a.m., according to the police report.

Police searched for but did not locate the vehicle. They did recover personal belongings of the victim along Route 58 in a westbound direction, according to the report.

Surrounding police jurisdictions were notified to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, described as a gray 2019 Audi S4, four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the robbery to call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.