A proposal to allow outdoor storage of new motor vehicles on certain industrially zoned property in Calverton has been scuttled.

The Town Board was set to go to public hearing Tuesday on the proposed zoning code amendment to allow the new special permit use, but the meeting was postponed to Wednesday and the hearing was canceled.

At Wednesday’s meeting, citing opposition from residents in the area, board members decided not to proceed with the hearing.

The proposed zoning code change would apply only to properties in the Industrial A zoning use district within a relatively small — under 100 acres — geographically defined area, specifically land north of Middle Country Road/Old Country Road, east and south of Manor Road, and west of Twomey Avenue in Calverton. Image from Riverhead Town zoning map. Parcel information from Riverhead Town 2020-2021 tax roll.

About 57 acres within the defined area are currently undeveloped. There is one large industrial use, Coastal Pipeline Products, on a 16.6 acre parcel and several single-family homes in the area within the defined boundaries set out in the proposed code.

The Riverhead Planning Board in May 2019 approved a four-lot industrial subdivision of one of the parcels, an 8.8-acre site on the northeast corner of Manor Road and Middle Country Road.

The town board never publicly discussed a proposal to site outdoor auto storage on any specific lot. Various Riverhead automobile dealers have asked the board to consider allowing offsite outdoor vehicle storage because they are required by manufacturers to maintain inventory they cannot accommodate on their lots.

Councilman Tim Hubbard brought the proposal forward in July. A different version, which included the Industrial C zoning use district, had been discussed in 2019.

Hubbard said the proposed use would be a benign use — the storage of “factory fresh” vehicles. He noted that uses already allowed in the Industrial A district are much more intense — the code allows “all industrial uses” except a list of certain heavy industrial uses.

The proposed auto storage use would be limited to established new car dealers in Riverhead.

Board members yesterday said they had received numerous phone calls and emails from residents objecting to the proposal and had changed their minds about even proceeding to a hearing on the proposal.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said yesterday the town board should consider other ways it could address the dealerships’ needs because they are a large and important business segment in Riverhead Town.

“It’s back to the drawing board,” she said.