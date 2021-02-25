Island Harvest distributed more than 600 boxes of food to residents in need Tuesday at an event hosted by the Town of Riverhead at Stotzky Park.

Councilman Frank Beyrodt, a volunteer with Island Harvest, organized the event for the town.

The distribution took place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and cars were lined up on Columbus Avenue and along Pulaski Street before the distribution even got underway.

The economic consequences of the pandemic have caused a surge in people relying on food pantries and food distribution events to help feed their families.

Island Harvest Tuesday distributed boxes with fresh produce, dairy products and pantry staples.

Volunteers from the community, including members of the Riverhead Town Board and town employees, handled the distribution of boxes.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl The Riverhead Town Board was on hand to help with the distribution, coordinated by Councilman Fran Beyrodt, right. From left: Councilmembers Ken Rothwell, Tim Hubbard, Catherine Kent, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Beyrodt.