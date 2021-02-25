Island Harvest distributed more than 600 boxes of food to residents in need Tuesday at an event hosted by the Town of Riverhead at Stotzky Park.
Councilman Frank Beyrodt, a volunteer with Island Harvest, organized the event for the town.
The distribution took place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and cars were lined up on Columbus Avenue and along Pulaski Street before the distribution even got underway.
The economic consequences of the pandemic have caused a surge in people relying on food pantries and food distribution events to help feed their families.
Island Harvest Tuesday distributed boxes with fresh produce, dairy products and pantry staples.
Volunteers from the community, including members of the Riverhead Town Board and town employees, handled the distribution of boxes.
RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.