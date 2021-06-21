Riverhead Polish Hall is planning a one-day Polish festival on Aug. 21 to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Polish Town Civic Association’s annual Polish Town Fair for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will be held in and around the hall and will feature traditional Polish foods — including kielbasa sandwiches, stuffed cabbage, pierogies and babka — and other Polish traditions such as the polka. A raffle will also be held, with proceeds going to help maintain the hall. Tickets will be sold the day of the festival and drawn the day after. Tickets are $20 each, first prize is $1000, second prize is $750 and third prize is $500.

“We’ve been getting a lot of positive excitement from numerous people in the community and on Facebook,” said Lisa Dabrowski, the president of the Polish Hall’s ladies auxiliary and co-chair of the festival. “There just seems to be a lot of excitement that there’s going to be Polish Festival in some respect this year.”

The Polish Town Civic Association has hosted their Polish Town Fair since 1975 and plans to return with the fair next year, according to their website. It was canceled this year after the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic made the association unable to plan the event.

More details on the event will be released as the event draws nearer.