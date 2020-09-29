A massive industrial development proposed for a 30-acre parcel in Calverton will be the subject of a public meeting Nov. 5 to scope out the parameters of environmental review of the project.

The Riverhead Planning Board on Thursday is expected to schedule the meeting, known as a scoping session, for Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The applicant, Manhattan-based HK Ventures LLC has submitted a draft scoping statement. (See below.)

HK Ventures proposes to build 423,964 square feet of industrial space consisting of individual tenant spaces, along with a commissary for use by the tenants of the complex. (See application.)

The applicant is required to prepare an environmental impact statement for the proposal, which the Riverhead Planning Board has classified a Type I action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

A final scoping statement spells out the parameters of the environmental review. The draft scope was prepared by consultants for the applicant and, after consideration of public comments, will be adopted or revised by the planning board as the final scope.

The meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom. All interested persons who wish to comment can join the meeting at this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81037711197 pwd=bTRQa2hyVXhURTR1dkoxa3U0NFJXZz09

Meeting ID: 810 3771 1197

Passcode: 899901

Interested persons can also join the meeting and comment by dialing +1 646 558 8656

The 30.25-acre site at 4285 Middle Country Road is located approximately 405 feet east of Fresh Pond Avenue on the south side of the road. The site is zoned Industrial C. The proposed development would consist of light industrial and indoor manufacturing uses with an assumed retail space limited to 10% for each tenant.

The project would be built in two phases. Phase one would consist of 228,344 square feet in four buildings on the north side of the parcel, to be occupied by various tenants as well as the 1,500-square foot commissary/cafeteria intended to serve the tenants’ employees. Phase 2 would would consist of 197,120 square feet in four additional buildings on the southern portion of the parcel.

The DEIS will address potentially significant adverse impacts to land, groundwater, agricultural resources, plants and animals, aesthetic resources, historic and archaeological resources, transportation and energy, which were identified by the planning board in its declaration of significance adopted Aug. 6.

HK Ventures Calverton – Draft Scope by RiverheadLOCAL on Scribd