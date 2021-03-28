Riverhead High School has announced the top 20 students of the Class of 2021.

Leading the group are valedictorian Aria Manucha with a weighted GPA of 108.86 and salutatorian Kyle Martelli with a weighted GPA of 108.78.

Aria has achieved a number of academic accomplishments throughout her school career. She is a National AP Scholar with Distinction and has earned multiple top honors in her courses. She also belongs to the National Honor Society, math club and Gay-Straight Alliance and plays violin in the chamber orchestra. An avid reader, she participated in the Riverhead Free Library’s Battle of the Books competition.

Aria intends to double-major in math and philosophy with a double-minor in linguistics and music performance.

Kyle is a member of his school’s National Honor Society and National Foreign Language Honor Society, vice president of the student government and vice president and treasurer of the Spanish Club. Outside of school, he volunteers at Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton. He has also spent his summers volunteering at Wockhardt Hospital in India, where he completed a monthlong observation program. Additionally, he completed a cancer research course at Harvard Summer School and raised $2,000 through an online crowdfunding platform to provide COVID-19 relief to frontline workers in India.

Kyle plans to study finance and economics in college.

The rest of the top 20 are:

Brianna Marichal

Diego Sandoval-Chavez

Kaillyn Ochoa

Matthew Yakaboski

Madison Stromski

Makayla D’Albano

Isabella Williams

Oleksandra Gachynska

Laine Girolamo

Nydelin Avalos Abzun

Olivia Niewiadomski

Casmir Lesiewicz

Taylor Bodanza

Viktoria Skobodzinski

Linda Pomiranceva

Justin Meilunas

Angeles Guazhambo Penafiel

Pedro Arruda.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release