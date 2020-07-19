Sultry sunrise, Peconic River, July 18, 2020. Photo: Peter Blasl

The novel coronavirus pandemic continued to dominate the news this week.

New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths all trended downward in New York State this week, though the state passed a grim milestone: 25,000 fatalities.

Locally, there was an uptick in new cases and new hospitalizations in Suffolk County, which saw its percentage of positive tests remain above the 1% state average — even rising above 2% briefly this week, alarming county officials.

Coronavirus coverage

‘This is not over’: New coronavirus cases hit six-week high in Suffolk
See you in September— maybe? School district developing ‘re-entry’ plan amidst uncertainty
New York will allow some schools to reopen with masks, temperature checks and other restrictions this fall
Nursing home visits allowed to resume, but state restrictions are likely to delay family reunions

Business

Homeside Florist site being purchased by Mattituck builders
Riverhead is not among 10 sites chosen as ‘testbeds’ for N.Y. Smart Cities program

Government

‘Callous and tone deaf’: Bellone blasts Amper and environmental groups over plan to divert drinking water protection program funds
State’s high court rejects challenge to Riverhead’s 2003 master plan — but Calverton Manor’s quest is not yet ended
Mile-long stretch of EPCAL rec trail to be closed for two weeks

Community

‘Dine on 25’ event draws visitors downtown
Heidi’s Helping Angels group presents scholarships to five Riverhead High School grads
Suffolk SPCA offers free pet food distribution Thursday at Stotzky Park

Police News

Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Riverhead Sunday evening
Riverhead Police seek help locating missing person

Opinion

Steve Levy:

County should protect drinking water by using sewer stabilization fund to construct sewers

Denise Civiletti:

Still trying to make sense of life in the pandemic? You’re not alone.

Obituaries

Eileen Dolores Hunt Hodgson, 97

James Joseph Lyons, 75

Harriett ‘Hattie’ Rogers Rackett, 98

Brian Lee Shedrick Sr., 34

Weekly stats

Just because…

Buoy and Piper, a pair of Chihuahua rescues out for a stroll with their human, Maureen Earl of Riverhead Saturday morning. Photo: Denise Civiletti

